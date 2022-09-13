Eton Pharmaceuticals acquires FDA-approved rare disease product betaine anhydrous
Sep. 13, 2022 10:46 AM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) on Tuesday said it had acquired an FDA-approved rare disease product, betaine anhydrous for oral solution.
- Betaine anhydrous is a chemical that occurs naturally in the body. It helps in the metabolism of a chemical called homocysteine and prevents the buildup of it in the blood.
- High levels of homocysteine can cause problems with metabolism.
- The company plans to integrate the product later this year and expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 earnings, ETON CEO Sean Brynjelsen said in a statement.
- ETON stock -4.3% at $2.21 in morning trading.
Comments