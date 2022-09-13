Eton Pharmaceuticals acquires FDA-approved rare disease product betaine anhydrous

Sep. 13, 2022 10:46 AM ETEton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Betaine or Trimethylglycine Model

theasis/iStock via Getty Images

  • Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) on Tuesday said it had acquired an FDA-approved rare disease product, betaine anhydrous for oral solution.
  • Betaine anhydrous is a chemical that occurs naturally in the body. It helps in the metabolism of a chemical called homocysteine and prevents the buildup of it in the blood.
  • High levels of homocysteine can cause problems with metabolism.
  • The company plans to integrate the product later this year and expects the acquisition to be accretive to 2023 earnings, ETON CEO Sean Brynjelsen said in a statement.
  • ETON stock -4.3% at $2.21 in morning trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.