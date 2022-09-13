General Electric, union reach tentative deal to boost pay for Lynn workers

Sep. 13, 2022 10:49 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

  • General Electric (NYSE:GE) has reached a tentative agreement that will speed up raises for workers at its Massachusetts aviation plant, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.
  • Around 540 employees at the GE aviation plant in Lynn will see their pay go up, or become eligible for raises sooner, if the agreement is ratified by workers in a vote set for later this month.
  • The deal will reduce the years it takes for workers to reach the top pay rate and also gives them a say in negotiating the overall wage cap.
  • GE implemented the same accelerated raise schedule this summer at non-union plants in Rutland, Vermont, and New Hampshire, said IUE-CWA Local 201, the union that negotiated the deal. The union called the deal a “massive win” for workers, especially as they are dealing with higher living costs brought on by inflation.
  • On Monday, the industrial firm said that it is eyeing the first week of 2023 to complete the spinoff of its healthcare unit

