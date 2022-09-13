A lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DMLRY) over climate change concerns was dropped on Tuesday.

The filing, which accused the automaker of “infringing on people's freedoms by exacerbating climate change” according to German paper Handelsblatt, was dropped by a court in Stuttgart.

The NGO bringing the suit, Deutsche Umwelthilfe, said it plans to appeal the ruling via a statement from its lawyer, Remo Klinger.

“We assumed from the start that only higher courts would clarify this fundamental issue,” he said. “The point here is that large corporations with a carbon footprint that is larger than many countries must have a binding exit path from their greenhouse gas emissions. Even if this judgment was not in our favor, we are pleased that we can now hopefully achieve clarification before the Higher Regional Court quickly thanks to the early appointment in Stuttgart. Because the climate crisis doesn’t leave us much time.”

US-listed shares of Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF) fell 2.01% on Tuesday.

