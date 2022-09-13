Sony Music exits Russia amid Ukraine conflict
Sep. 13, 2022
- Sony Group's (NYSE:SONY) music business has withdrawn from Russia due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- Sony Music said in a statement that: "As the war continues to have a devastating humanitarian impact in Ukraine, and sanctions on Russia continue to increase, we can no longer maintain a presence in Russia."
- The business and musicians operations were transferred to local management. Further details of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Earlier this year, Sony Music suspended operations in Russia following that country's invasion of Ukraine.
- SONY shares were down ~4% shortly before 11AM ET
