Honda to go big with electric motorcycles initiative (updated)

Sep. 13, 2022 10:59 AM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

Honda dealership showroom

chameleonseye/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

As part of a carbon neutrality initiative, Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally in the next three years. The plan is for Honda to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s.

Anticipating market expansion, Honda (HMC) will introduce electric motorcycles that accommodate a wide range of customer needs. For personal use, Honda plans to introduce two commuter EV models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe and Japan. Envisioning the future market environment, uses and technological advancements, Honda (HMC) said it is exploring a range of future personal-use models including ones equipped with a power source besides swappable batteries.

Looking ahead, Honda (HMC) is targeting annual sales of 1M electric motorcycles within the next five years and aims to sell 3.5N electric motorcycles annually. The Japanese company's electric motorcycles will be equipped with solid-state batteries, which are currently under development.

See why Honda (HMC) earns a Seeking Alpha A+ profitability grade.

Updated: The Wall Street Journal reported that Honda is considering a separate stock listing for the electric motorcycle business.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.