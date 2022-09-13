As part of a carbon neutrality initiative, Honda Motor Co. (NYSE:HMC) announced on Tuesday that it plans to launch more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally in the next three years. The plan is for Honda to achieve carbon neutrality for motorcycles by the 2040s.

Anticipating market expansion, Honda (HMC) will introduce electric motorcycles that accommodate a wide range of customer needs. For personal use, Honda plans to introduce two commuter EV models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe and Japan. Envisioning the future market environment, uses and technological advancements, Honda (HMC) said it is exploring a range of future personal-use models including ones equipped with a power source besides swappable batteries.

Looking ahead, Honda (HMC) is targeting annual sales of 1M electric motorcycles within the next five years and aims to sell 3.5N electric motorcycles annually. The Japanese company's electric motorcycles will be equipped with solid-state batteries, which are currently under development.

Updated: The Wall Street Journal reported that Honda is considering a separate stock listing for the electric motorcycle business.