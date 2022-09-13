Industrial stocks on course for biggest drop in 2 weeks

Sep. 13, 2022

An indicator of movements for industrial stocks on Tuesday was on course for the biggest daily drop in two weeks after a report showed inflation was higher than expected in August.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell 2.5% to $93.50 by 10:51 a.m. ET.

If the decline holds into the close, it will be the biggest drop since a 3.5% slide on Aug. 26.

Among the ETF’s top holdings, aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA) slumped by 5% to $150.84, while General Electric (GE) fell 5% to $71.70 a share.

Dow Inc. (DOW) declined by 4.7% to $48.54. The chemicals maker was downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies on the expectation of lower earnings and revenue this year.

