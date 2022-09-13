Eastman Chemical slides as Q3 earnings outlook falls short
Sep. 13, 2022 11:15 AM ETEastman Chemical Company (EMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) shares dropped over 7% on Tuesday after the firm guided towards lower-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- The Kingsport, Tennessee-based firm expects adjusted EPS of ~$2.00 (consensus: $2.59) for the quarter, with CEO Mark Costa attributing this to higher costs and slowdown in demand. Previous expectations were for solid growth compared to third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.46.
- Demand slowed more than expected in August and September, particularly in the consumer durables and building and construction end markets and the European and Asian regions.
- "Logistics were challenged by an acceleration of marine logistics issues on the U.S. East Coast, that particularly impacted high-value specialty products in Advanced Materials bound for other regions. Operational issues have also impacted volume and product mix, as recovery of our polymer lines from an electricity outage in July at our Kingsport facility took longer than expected," Costa added.
- In response to these accelerating challenges, the company is raising prices to offset higher costs and has taken measures to control costs.
