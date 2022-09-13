Oramed's phase 2 trial of oral insulin candidate to reduce liver fat meets main goal
Sep. 13, 2022 11:27 AM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) on Tuesday said a phase 2 trial assessing its oral insulin candidate to reduce liver fat content in type 2 diabetes patients with liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) met its main goal.
- The insulin candidate, called ORMD-0801, was found to be safe and well tolerated in a 12-week trial which enrolled 32 patients.
- The trial met the primary endpoint of no difference in adverse events for ORMD-0801 vs. a placebo, ORMP said in a statement.
- The trial also met its secondary goal of demonstrating that ORMD-0801 showed clinically meaningful reduction of liver fat from baseline at 12 weeks.
- The company said it expects data from its phase 3 trial of oral insulin for type 2 diabetes in Jan. 2023.
- ORMP stock -2.2% to $8.55 in morning trading.
