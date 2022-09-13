Great Panther Mining signs LOI to sell Coricancha Mine in Peru
Sep. 13, 2022
- Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) has signed a non-binding letter of intent with Newrange Gold to sell its Coricancha Mine in Peru for $750K in cash.
- The mine, located in the central Andes of Peru approximately 90km east of Lima, is managed by GPL's Peruvian subsidiaries, Great Panther Silver Peru and Great Panther Coricancha.
- The project is currently in care and maintenance and includes an operational 600 ton/day mill, an underground mine and supporting infrastructure.
- The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the company's proposal trustee.
- GPL shares were down ~4% shortly before 11.30AM ET
