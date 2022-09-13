Cidara begins dosing of antiviral CD388 in trial for preventing influenza
Sep. 13, 2022 11:49 AM ETCidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX), JNJBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) said it began dosing in a phase 2a trial of CD388 to evaluate the pre-exposure prophylactic activity of the antiviral against influenza virus.
- CD388 is aimed to deliver universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza, the company said in A a Sept. 13 press release.
- Cidara said the study is being conducted under an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), to develop and commercialize Cidara's Cloudbreak drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) to prevent seasonal and pandemic influenza.
- Multiple dose levels of CD388 will be evaluated in people who will receive a single administration of CD388 or placebo prior to influenza viral challenge. The trial is expected to enroll up to 168 healthy adults.
- "Because of its mode of action, CD388 has the potential to enable universal influenza coverage against all viral strains for all people, including those with compromised immune systems. We look forward to announcing the findings next year, and continuing our collaboration with Janssen who will be spearheading late-stage development," said Cidara President and CEO Jeffrey Stein.
