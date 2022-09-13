Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Chief Financial Officer Mike Santomassimo said Tuesday that lending growth is moderating from strong levels seen during the second quarter as the U.S. economy slows.

During Q2, WFC loans grew to $926.6B from $898.0B in Q1, while deposits of $1.45T slid from $1.46T in Q1.

Santomassimo noted that the bank's mortgage revenue is also seeing downward pressure from lower volumes as interest rates increase. Its mortgage banking business already hampered its Q2 earnings in the wake of materially slower economic growth and tighter financial conditions.

"There will be stress right as the economy slows, so that's going to come in terms of some of these portfolios," Santomassimo said at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference, noting that the current macroeconomic environment is impacting lower-income segments of the population. That cohort, though, accounts for a smaller chunk of the lender's business.

While the Federal Reserve has lifted its overnight lending rate by 225 basis points so far in its most recent tightening cycle to tame inflation that's running at a four-decade high, August's CPI reading still came in hotter-than-expected, hence the central bank may need to hike rates more and for longer.

For Wells Fargo (WFC), meanwhile, higher interest rates are helping push up its net interest income. In fact, "we still feel really comfortable about the 20% increase on a full-year basis," Santomassimo said.

In mid-August, Wells Fargo to step back from its dominating mortgage lending position.