Funko to open first co-branded retail experience with Snoop Dogg

Sep. 13, 2022 11:54 AM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

BMF World Premiere Screening And Concert Event

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will open its first co-branded retail experience in partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg in early 2023, the pop culture lifestyle brand announced on Tuesday.
  • Located in Inglewood, California, "Tha Dogg House" will sit next to Snoop Dogg's Clothing, a flagship clothing retail store, which is currently open and showcasing clothing, memorabilia and accessories from Snoop Dogg.
  • Doors will open in early 2023, offering fans exclusive in-store collectibles, as well as an assortment of products across sports, music, anime, movies, television, and more.
  • The Inglewood location will be Funko's (FNKO) third U.S. retail experience, alongside its flagship Hollywood and Everett locations.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.