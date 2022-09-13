Funko to open first co-branded retail experience with Snoop Dogg
Sep. 13, 2022 11:54 AM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) will open its first co-branded retail experience in partnership with rapper Snoop Dogg in early 2023, the pop culture lifestyle brand announced on Tuesday.
- Located in Inglewood, California, "Tha Dogg House" will sit next to Snoop Dogg's Clothing, a flagship clothing retail store, which is currently open and showcasing clothing, memorabilia and accessories from Snoop Dogg.
- Doors will open in early 2023, offering fans exclusive in-store collectibles, as well as an assortment of products across sports, music, anime, movies, television, and more.
- The Inglewood location will be Funko's (FNKO) third U.S. retail experience, alongside its flagship Hollywood and Everett locations.
