Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is said to be readying a filing for its planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) with Europe's antitrust regulator.

The transaction is moving toward a filing with the European Commission, though the exact timing wasn't known, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited sources familiar. The antitrust regulator hasn't singled out major issues after a thorough prenotification.

The report comes as the UK's antitrust authority earlier this month said it plans an in-depth review of the Activision (ATVI) deal.

The EC review likely won't mirror the UK's Competition and Markets Authority review of the acquisition, according to Dealreporter. The European agency is likely to consider vertical theories of harm in its review. Last month, it was reported that Europe's antitrust regulator was looking into whether the deal may shut out rivals.

Microsoft (MSFT) told Dealreporter in a statement that the company remains confident the deal will close in fiscal year 2023.

The EC news also comes after the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission on Thursday delayed its decision on the mega video gaming deal. The formal date of Sept. 15 for a decision has been delayed.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its $69B deal to buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI) for $95 per share in cash in January.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has an event scheduled for Thursday to reveal details on its Call of Duty game franchise.