Israeli tech developer Wearable Devices stock dips 6% following $16M US IPO

Sep. 13, 2022 12:16 PM ETWearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Israel's Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock slipped 6% following its $16M US initial public offering.

Shares of the wearable technology developer opened at $4.70, hitting an early high of $5.85. The stock was halted several times for market volatility, recently changing hands at $3.99, down 6% from its IPO price, at around 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Israeli company offered 3.8M units priced at $4.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share plus two warrants to buy two shares at $4 per share.

Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more shares equal to the number of units sold. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

Wearable Devices has been working on a wrist band with a non-invasive neural interface that allows the user to control other digital devices through subtle finger movements.

For a more in-depth view of Wearable Devices, check out Donovan Jones's "Wearable Devices Aims for $18M IPO."

