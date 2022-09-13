Israel's Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock slipped 6% following its $16M US initial public offering.

Shares of the wearable technology developer opened at $4.70, hitting an early high of $5.85. The stock was halted several times for market volatility, recently changing hands at $3.99, down 6% from its IPO price, at around 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Israeli company offered 3.8M units priced at $4.25 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share plus two warrants to buy two shares at $4 per share.

Underwriters were given a 45-day option to buy up to 15% more shares equal to the number of units sold. Aegis Capital is serving as lead bookrunner.

Wearable Devices has been working on a wrist band with a non-invasive neural interface that allows the user to control other digital devices through subtle finger movements.

