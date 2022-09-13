Nintendo sets new 'Zelda' title for May 12 release

  • The latest Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Direct game event has revealed the next installment in its venerable Legend of Zelda game franchise.
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is due out May 12, marking the first release in the series in six years.
  • The current standard-holder, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, was released alongside the company's then-new Switch console in spring 2017.
  • The company's freshly released Splatoon 3 game has become the biggest Switch-game debut, selling 3.45M units over an opening span in Japan.
  • Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) also announced several more games in its slate, including Fire Emblem: Engage, Octopath Traveler II, FaeFarm, Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, Just Dance 2023, Bayonetta 3, and Pikmin 4.

