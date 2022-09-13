West Elm and Branch enter retail partnership

Sep. 13, 2022 12:04 PM ETWilliams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

3D image of a large coworking office space

alvarez

  • West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) entered a new partnership with premium office furniture startup, Branch.
  • The partnership, which is Branch’s first with a major retailer, will provide both commercial and residential West Elm customers access to a curated assortment.
  • “With our new West Elm Business to Business offering, business customers now have a simple and supported way to shop online for complete, floor-to-ceiling professional solutions for offices and all business types. Branch caught our eye because we loved their designs, which are paired with value-driven pricing and contract grade quality. By including Branch in our West Elm Business offering, we can give our business customers great choices at affordable price points and fast delivery times.” says Cheryl Carpenter, VP of West Elm Business.

