Akero adds over 100% rallying peers after NASH success
Sep. 13, 2022 12:08 PM ETAkero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)ARWR, ICPT, ENTA, CWBR, ETNBBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO), a biotech focused on nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), has gained more than ~100% in the morning hours Tuesday lifting its peers after the company said Efruxifermin, its candidate for the liver disease, reached the main goal in a Phase 2 trial.
- AKRO’s rivals targeting NASH, 89bio, Inc. (ETNB) and CohBar, Inc. (CWBR), have both posted double-digit percentage gains in reaction.
- Efruxifermin, AKRO’s lead candidate, is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, designed to protect against cellular stress and regulate lipid metabolism.
- However, three other developers of NASH therapies Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR), and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), are trading sharply lower.
- ARWR is developing an RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic called ARO-HSD for NASH in partnership with GSK (GSK). ENTA is advancing two FXR agonists for NASH, which it seeks to out-license.
- In July, ICPT announced it would resubmit a new drug application to the FDA for its NASH candidate obeticholic acid (OCA) after a recent interim analysis of a pivotal trial indicated promising results for the farnesoid X receptor agonist.
Comments