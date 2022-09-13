Leading Chinese tech stocks retreated Tuesday as the sector lost ground along with the broader market that felt the impact of another scorching hot U.S. inflation report.

Before the start of trading, the Consumer Price Index report for August was released, which showed a gain of 8.3% compared to the same month a year ago, and above expectations of a rate of 8.1%. The core CPI also rose 6.3% from a year ago, while expectations were for 6.1%.

All the major U.S. stock indexes dove into the red following the CPI report, with the Dow Industrials (DJI) down more than 800 points, and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) and the S&P 500 (SP500) both off by more than 3%.

It was a case of guilt-by-association for Chinese tech stocks, as decliners ruled the day's stock-trading activity.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares gave up more than 4%, Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) slipped by 2.5%, Baidu (BIDU) fell 4%, Weibo (WB) was off by 2.6%, Pinduoduo (PDD) gave up 3%, and Bilibili (BILI) and JD.com (JD) each shed more than 5% as trading progressed.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) shed 2.6%.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was one of the few advancers of any kind, as its shares edged up by just 1%. NetEase (NTES) got a lift after the Chinese government gave its OK to one of the company's mobile games this month. It was the first time a NetEase (NTES) got Chinese officials' approval for a game since July 2021.