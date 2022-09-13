Boeing jetliner deliveries rise in August as Dreamliner handover resumes
Sep. 13, 2022 12:14 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported 35 airplane deliveries in August, up from a five-month low of 26 aircraft deliveries in July as the aircraft manufacturer resumed deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner.
- The company delivered 27 737 MAX jets, two 787s and five freighters. Dreamliner deliveries resumed after a 15-month delay after facing manufacturing flaws on the widebody jet that is an important source of cash for the company.
- The first Dreamliner delivery since May 2021 was made to Lufthansa and KLM. American Airlines (AAL) also took the first delivery from Boeing's 787 factory in South Carolina, but they were not booked for August. American Airlines has reaffirmed its plans to take delivery of nine of the planes this year. Boeing has about 120 787s awaiting delivery.
- A total of 240 737 MAX jets have been delivered so far this year, with overall deliveries at 277 through August. Boeing's gross orders net of cancellations rose to 338 for the year.
- BA shares were down around 5% shortly before 12.15 PM ET
