Becton, Dickinson launches next-gen prefillable vaccine syringe BD Effivax
Sep. 13, 2022 12:19 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) said it launched a next-generation glass prefillable syringe (PFS) for vaccine PFS with tightened specifications for processability and contamination.
- BD Effivax is designed in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
- "As biopharmaceutical companies continue to rapidly grow their vaccine pipelines, demand for PFS is accelerating across the globe – given their proven ability to facilitate faster administration, support dose sparing and reduce vaccine waste," said Eric Borin, Worldwide President of BD Pharmaceutical Systems.
Comments