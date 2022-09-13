Becton, Dickinson launches next-gen prefillable vaccine syringe BD Effivax

Sep. 13, 2022 12:19 PM ETBecton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

BD Canada"s head office building in Mississauga, On, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) said it launched a next-generation glass prefillable syringe (PFS) for vaccine PFS with tightened specifications for processability and contamination.
  • BD Effivax is designed in collaboration with pharmaceutical companies to meet the complex and evolving needs of vaccine manufacturing, the company said in a Sept. 13 press release.
  • "As biopharmaceutical companies continue to rapidly grow their vaccine pipelines, demand for PFS is accelerating across the globe – given their proven ability to facilitate faster administration, support dose sparing and reduce vaccine waste," said Eric Borin, Worldwide President of BD Pharmaceutical Systems.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.