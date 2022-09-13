Lions Gate, Bell Media team on TV development deal
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) (NYSE:LGF.B) and Bell Media (NYSE:BCE) have partnered on a co-development deal to produce television series for the world market.
- The company's Lionsgate label will act as global distributor outside Canada for select original Bell Media programming, including comedy and drama series (and co-developed projects).
- It's an expansion of an existing partnership. Bell Media has an exclusive long-term deal to serve as the first pay window distributor for Lionsgate theatrical releases in Canada, and Lionsgate's Starz premium TV service launched its subscription streaming app in Canada via Bell Media.
- Also, Bell Media streaming service Crave is the exclusive Canadian home of Lionsgate/HBO Max shows Minx and Love Life.
