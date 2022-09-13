Climb Channel Solutions, part of Wayside Technology Group joins hands with Calamu
Sep. 13, 2022 12:46 PM ETWayside Technology Group, Inc. (WSTG)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) and Calamu join hands to secure data across end-user devices, servers, and cloud workloads.
- Calamu has developed a breakthrough, data-first security process that ensures your data is always available to authorized users and applications while making it valueless to everyone else.
- Partners are looking for better ways to prevent their clients’ data from being impacted by ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, and with Calamu they can sleep better knowing their clients’ data remains secure and available for everyday business operations.” says Jeff Weinstein, President & COO of Calamu.
Comments