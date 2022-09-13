17 Education & Technology stock rises sharply ahead of earnings

17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock rose by double-digits on Tuesday ahead of an expected after-hours earnings result.

Shares of the Beijing-based education company rose 11.24% in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.

The company’s June earnings result caused the stock the decline sharply as lockdowns caused revenues to fall sharply. While CEO Andy Chang Liu indicated that demand was due to normalize from that point, shares have continued to fall from their June peak into the month of September.

The rebound for the stock was joined by a notable jump for shares of Foshan-based peer Bright Scholar Education Holdings (BEDU) +9.45%.

