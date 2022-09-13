Aluf Holdings touches 52-week low after terminating deal to acquire ITBiometrics
Sep. 13, 2022 1:00 PM ETAluf Holdings, Inc. (AHIX)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Aluf Holdings (OTCPK:AHIX) said on Tuesday it had terminated the its deal to acquire ITBiometrics.
- (OTCPK:AHIX) is down 20% to $0.01.
- Stock touched its 52-week low price and is down 86% YTD.
- The Purchase Agreement had been subject to a number of conditions and certain material closing conditions under the Purchase Agreement had not been met, the company said.
- "Although we have terminated the Purchase Agreement with ITBiometrics, we remain fully committed to the expansion of our technology platform through the acquisition of suitable businesses, including those within the biometric space," states Sam Jakobs, CEO for Aluf Holdings.
