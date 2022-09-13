Google signs R&D deal with Commerce Department to create new chips for researchers

The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday that it had signed an agreement with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to create new chips for researchers to create new devices in nanotechnology and semiconductor devices.

According to a statement, the deal brings together the Commerce Department's National Institute of Standards and Technology, or NIST, and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), with the chips being produced by SkyWater Technology at its Bloomington, Minnesota foundry.

Mountain View, California-based Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will pay the initial cost of setting up production and will subsidize the first production run. The NIST and its university research partners will be responsible for designing the circuitry, with the designs being made open source.

Research partners include the University of Michigan, the University of Maryland, George Washington University, Brown University and Carnegie Mellon University, the statement added.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie Locascio said the deal was signed before the U.S. passed the CHIPS and Science Act, but added that it is "a great example of how government, industry and academic researchers can work together to enhance U.S. leadership in this critically important industry."

President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law last month. The legislation provides $52B in economic assistance to the domestic semiconductor manufacturing industry. It also provides an investment tax credit for chip plants estimated to be worth $24B over the next decade.

Separately on Tuesday, it was reported that Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) will damages claims for up to $25.4B over its advertising practices in two lawsuits to be filed in Dutch and British courts over the coming weeks.