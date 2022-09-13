Health Catalyst downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
Sep. 13, 2022 1:06 PM ETHCATBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan downgraded Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $11, down from $21.
- The company's enterprise data operating infrastructure infrastructure "may require an overhaul and several quarters of investment to remain competitive," Tassan tells investors.
- Health Catalyst conceded to macro-related bookings delays and budget cuts in the hospital market during its Q2 earnings call, but industry checks also suggest the presence of "some idiosyncratic issues, which will not simply resolve with time," says the analyst.
- She thinks the path to re-accelerating revenue growth "could be more arduous than consensus estimates currently imply."
- Health Catalyst SA Quant Rating stands with Sell whereas, Wall St. Analysts Rating says Strong Buy (11 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish).
- Since the start of 2022, Health Catalyst shares were down around 73%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 80%.
- Shares are currently -6.94% to $10.72 today.
