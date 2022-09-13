AEHR, BLPH and CTV among mid-day movers
- Gainers: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) +137%.
- Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) +125%.
- Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) +36%.
- 89bio (ETNB) +29%.
- VNET Group (VNET) +27%.
- Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) +25%.
- Planet Labs (PL) +17%.
- Aehr Test (AEHR) +15%.
- Bellerophon (BLPH) +12%.
- Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) +13%.
- Losers: Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) -41%.
- Rent the Runway (RENT) -33%.
- Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) -31%.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) -25%.
- Ventoux CCM Acquisition (VTAQ) -21%.
- Braze (BRZE) -17%.
- Innovid (CTV) -17%.
- Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) -17%.
- Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) -17%.
- Relay (RLAY) -16%.
