AEHR, BLPH and CTV among mid-day movers

Sep. 13, 2022 1:21 PM ETAEHR, BLPH, VTAQ, CTV, BRSHBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO) +137%.
  • Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) +125%.
  • Comera Life Sciences (CMRA) +36%.
  • 89bio (ETNB) +29%.
  • VNET Group (VNET) +27%.
  • Bruush Oral Care (BRSH) +25%.
  • Planet Labs (PL) +17%.
  • Aehr Test (AEHR) +15%.
  • Bellerophon (BLPH) +12%.
  • Virco Mfg. Corporation (VIRC) +13%.
  • Losers: Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) -41%.
  • Rent the Runway (RENT) -33%.
  • Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) -31%.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) -25%.
  • Ventoux CCM Acquisition (VTAQ) -21%.
  • Braze (BRZE) -17%.
  • Innovid (CTV) -17%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) -17%.
  • Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) -17%.
  • Relay (RLAY) -16%.

