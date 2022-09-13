Medicenna, Merck enter clinical trial collaboration to evaluate combo cancer treatment

Sep. 13, 2022

  • Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) on Tuesday said it had entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck (NYSE:MRK) to evaluate its agonist in combination with cancer drug Keytruda in its ongoing phase 1/2 study named ABILITY.
  • Medicenna's (MDNA) agonist, MDNA11, is being assessed in the early- to mid-stage trial as a monotherapy and in combination with MRK's Keytruda to treat patients with cancerous tumors.
  • As per the clinical trial collaboration deal, MDNA will sponsor the study and MRK will supply Keytruda.
  • "Although we believe that MDNA11 has great potential as a single agent, combining it with Keytruda may significantly enhance therapeutic benefit in different types of cancer, potentially maximizing the value of MDNA11," MDNA CEO Fahar Merchant said in a statement.
  • MDNA stock +1.5% to $1.03 in afternoon trading.

