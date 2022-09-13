Nomura forecasts 100bp rate hike next week and sees a terminal rate of 4.50-4.75%

The hotter than forecasted Consumer Price Index report data that Wall Street received Tuesday morning, has Nomura suggesting for a 100-basis point rate hike in September and a higher terminal rate.

In an investment note Nomura stated: “Materializing upside inflation risks are likely to result in the Fed raising rates by 100bp at the September FOMC meeting, above our previous forecast of 75bp.”

The note also added that: “We now expect a terminal rate of 4.50-4.75% by February 2023, 50bp higher than our previous forecast.”

“Beyond September, we continue to expect a 50bp hike in November, but now anticipate another 50bp hike in December, 25bp higher than our previous forecast. With our February 2023 expectation of a 25bp hike unchanged, our terminal rate forecast now stands at 4.50-4.75%, 50bp higher.”

Nomura continues to believe that markets have underestimated just how engrained inflation in the U.S. economy has become and the magnitude of response that will more than likely be needed from the Fed to reprieve it.

As inflation runs high markets have sold off with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) dropping 4% at one point, S&P 500 (SP500) fell below 4,000, and the Dow (DJI) erased 850 points.

With the high CPI read of 8.3% Y/Y and Core CPI Y/Y +6.3%, Fed Fund Futures are now pricing in a 22% chance of a 100-basis point Fed hike next week, while leaving an 78% chance of a 75-basis point rate hike.