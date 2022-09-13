MicroVision's lidar solution supported on NVIDIA autonomous vehicle platform

  • MicroVision's (NASDAQ:MVIS) MAVIN DR dynamic view lidar system is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform (NVDA).
  • MAVIN DR is said to offer high resolution at all ranges and with low latency, enabling new ADAS safety features to achieve highway-pilot functionality that OEMs demand.
  • The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform serves as the AI brain for highly automated and fully self-driving vehicles, offering performance for the development and production of functionally safe AI-powered cars, trucks, robotaxis and more.
