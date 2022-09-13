MicroVision's lidar solution supported on NVIDIA autonomous vehicle platform
Sep. 13, 2022 1:41 PM ETMicroVision, Inc. (MVIS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MicroVision's (NASDAQ:MVIS) MAVIN DR dynamic view lidar system is now supported on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform (NVDA).
- MAVIN DR is said to offer high resolution at all ranges and with low latency, enabling new ADAS safety features to achieve highway-pilot functionality that OEMs demand.
- The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform serves as the AI brain for highly automated and fully self-driving vehicles, offering performance for the development and production of functionally safe AI-powered cars, trucks, robotaxis and more.
- MVIS shares were up 2% shortly before 2PM ET0
