Biden officials said to weigh buying oil at $80 to refill reserves: Bloomberg

The United States may refill its emergency oil reserve as crude prices decline to about $80 a barrel, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Biden administration officials are working to determine the timing of those purchases to help with the growth in oil production. They also want to prevent prices from collapsing, the unnamed sources said.

The deliberations follow a drop in the price of West Texas Intermediate oil (CL1:COM) to about $81 a barrel last week, the lowest level since January. Prices had surged to 14-year highs after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The following month, President Joe Biden ordered the release of 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to try to bring prices down. Officials now seek to slow those releases as the weather gets colder while also signaling to oil producers that the administration will support prices, Bloomberg News reported.

Oil prices trimmed losses in afternoon trading on Tuesday after the report, with futures trading at $87.27 a barrel, or down -0.6%, at 1:58 p.m. ET.