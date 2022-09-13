Altamira Therapeutics completes enrollment in trial of its nasal spray to treat COVID

  • Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) on Tuesday said it had completed enrollment in its clinical trial assessing the safety, tolerability and efficacy of its Bentrio nasal spray to treat acute COVID-19.
  • The trial, called COVAMID, reached its extended enrollment target of 160 confirmed subjects, CTYO said in a statement.
  • Bentrio is an over-the-counter drug-free nasal spray designed to protect against airborne viruses and allergens.
  • The company expects data from the COVAMID trial during Q4 2022.
  • CYTO in late Aug. said it was advancing discussions on divesting or spinning off its Bentrio nasal spray as well as its AM-125 nasal spray for vertigo.
