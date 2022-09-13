Tactical Air Support selects Garmin's G3000 flight deck for ARTEMIS program
Sep. 13, 2022 1:59 PM ETGarmin Ltd. (GRMN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tactical Air Support has selected Garmin's (NYSE:GRMN) G3000 integrated flight deck for the US Department of Defense (DOD) Avionics Reconfiguration and Tactical Enhancement/Modernization for Inventory Standardization (ARTEMIS) program.
- The G3000 was first selected for Tactical Air's F-5 adversary aircraft training fleet in 2018. The commercial-off-the-shelf open architecture system will now be used for the DOD's fleet of F-5 adversary aircraft.
- The F-5 is a multi-role supersonic tactical fighter and attack aircraft for air-to-air combat training, close-air support training, tactical development and evaluation support. The upgraded F-5 Advanced Tiger will be used in an aggressor training role.
- The G3000 will set up a single large display and two touchscreen controllers in the cockpit.
Comments