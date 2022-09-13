President Biden says it will take more time to tame inflation

It will take more time to lower inflation, U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday in response to stronger-than-expected CPI data for August.

While there's more work needed to pull inflation down, "today’s data show more progress in bringing global inflation down in the US economy," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

In a growing effort to curb inflationary pressures, Biden pointed out the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to "lower the cost of healthcare, prescription drugs and energy," he noted. The bill is also set to boost taxes on corporate income and create a new 1% levy on stock buybacks.

Seeking Alpha contributor Mott Capital Management, meanwhile, expects the stock market to reach new lows after fed fund futures exploded higher after a disappointing inflation update. All three major U.S. stock indices traded deep in the red in afternoon trading, with the Dow Jones (DJI) -2.9%, S&P 500 (SP500) -3.2% and Nasdaq (COMP.IND) -4%, as the red-hot CPI report fueled bets for another aggressive interest-rate hike at the Federal Reserve's September 20-21 meeting.

Earlier, CPI climbs 8.3% Y/Y in August, more than forecasted, even as Fed tightening looms.

