NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) bucked the market trend on Tuesday by trending positively, benefiting from bullish analyst commentaries.

Shares of the Chinese automaker have risen over 33% since its earnings day on September 7, adding to a nearly 75% gain for the stock from its March nadir. According to analysts at Citi, Bernstein, Mizuho, and Bank of America, all of whom hold reiterated “Buy” ratings on the stock in the past week, there is still more upside ahead.

For example, Bank of America said on Monday that its initial channel checks on non-refundable orders suggest a strong demand backdrop, with more first-time and female buyers flocking to purchase its new models.

“Based on current orders intake and consumers’ positive feedback on ET5, we see a high likelihood of ET5’s monthly new orders reaching 9-10K/month when orders stabilize,” the bank’s analysts advised.

Based on the “strong model pipelines,” the analysts raised 2022, 2023, and 2024 volume sales estimates by 1.3%, 5.6%, and 5.1%, respectively. The bank’s price target was also raised $1, from $29 to $30.

While Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh was more cautious on third quarter trend, lowering his EPS estimates and trimming his price target to $42 from a prior $48, he remained likewise bullish on the EV manufacturer’s long-term prospects.

“Despite short-term headwinds, we believe NIO remains well positioned with a multi-year EV adoption tailwind and market leadership in premium EVs in China, the largest EV market, and EU/Global expansion and mass market entry ahead,” he told clients in reiterating a “Buy” rating after the most recent earnings report.

Citi largely agreed in its own “Buy” rating reiteration, adding that NIO (NIO) should “further gain market share from JV brands while the sector bottoms out” in the coming months.

To be sure, Citi’s analysts remained notably cautious on the potential for further regional outbreaks of COVID-19 to hamper production and consumption trends. Similar concerns were voiced by Bernstein, which also homed in on margin and spending trends that are less encouraging than the headline sales growth. Bernstein, therefore, maintained its Hold-equivalent rating and lowered its price target to $25, breaking with the consensus “Strong Buy” rating on Wall Street.

Read more on NIO’s (NIO) plans to mitigate chip-restriction impacts.