Ally Financial, OneMain added to Citi's negative catalyst watch on H2 guidance concerns
Sep. 13, 2022 2:59 PM ETAlly Financial Inc. (ALLY), OMF
- Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) -5.6% and OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) -5.4% stocks gapped down in Tuesday afternoon trading as Citi added the consumer lenders to its 90-day negative catalyst watch.
- Citi cited concerns about guidance for the back half of 2022 for ALLY and OMF, noting that "consumer lenderswith bank deposits (mostly non-branch online) likely will be guiding to higherfunding costs," as the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates to bring inflation down, according to a note written to clients.
- For non-bank lenders, they "face more costly capital markets funding and less attractive gain on sale margins for those that operate balance sheet light models," Citi explained.
- Ally's (ALLY) mixed Q2 earnings was already hurt by higher costs and an increased provision for credit losses. OneMain's (OMF) top and bottom lines for Q2 missed Wall Street expectations amid a macroeconomic backdrop of rising rates and tighter financial conditions.
- SA contributor Sweet Minute Capital justified OneMain (OMF) stock as a Buy due to its high dividends and share buyback programs.
- Previously, (Aug. 15) Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increased stake in Ally.
