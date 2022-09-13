Paramount may merge Showtime streaming into Paramount+ service - WSJ

Sep. 13, 2022 3:04 PM ETParamount Global (PARA), PARAABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments

Paramount Studios Water Tower

mixmotive/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) (NASDAQ:PARAA) is looking at cutting its Showtime OTT streaming offering, and consolidating its content into its flagship Paramount+ product, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Showtime runs users $10.99 per month after a 30-day free trial.
  • Paramount+ plans start at $4.99 per month, but in a limited-time promotion (through Oct. 2), Paramount is currently offering its Paramount+ Essential plan plus Showtime for $7.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.
  • The Essential plan doesn't include local live CBS TV. Paramount's Premium Plan goes ad-free for $9.99 per month, or Premium plus Showtime (which does include live local CBS) is available for $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year through Oct. 2.
  • The company also had a "limited commercials" plan that's been discontinued.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.