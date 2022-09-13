U.S. federal budget deficit expands to $220B in August
Sep. 13, 2022
- The U.S. government spent $220B more in July than it collected in revenue, expanding from the $211.1B shortfall in June and $170.6B in the year-ago period, according to the U.S. Treasury Department's monthly statement Tuesday.
- Federal receipts came in at $303.7B last month, up from $269.3B in July and $268.4B in August 2021.
- Outlays mounted to $523.3B from $480.4B in the prior month and $439B a year before.
- As Covid-19 pandemic-related spending cools down, the government's fiscal year-to-date deficit narrowed to $945.7B from $2.78T during the same period last year, when fiscal stimulus was at its heights to alleviate economic stress spurred by the pandemic.
- Previously, (Aug. 10) U.S. budget deficit shrinks to $211.1B in July.
