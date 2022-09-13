Frequency Electronics GAAP EPS of -$0.33, revenue of $8.2M

Sep. 13, 2022 4:06 PM ETFrequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Frequency Electronics press release (NASDAQ:FEIM): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.33.
  • Revenue of $8.2M (-36.7% Y/Y).
  • Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
  • Despite the challenges, there are some important positive indicators. As stated in previous press releases, orders originally anticipated in the last fiscal year have been delayed, but are now projected for Q2 and Q3 of FY2023. Bookings are well above plan so far this year. Furthermore, it is important to understand that most of the revenue shortfall at this point is temporary, and much will be realized within this fiscal year. The Company is committed to moving towards profitability in the near future.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.