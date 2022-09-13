InnovAge GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.06, revenue of $172.86M misses by $1.11M
Sep. 13, 2022
- InnovAge press release (NASDAQ:INNV): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $172.86M (+0.7% Y/Y) misses by $1.11M.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.9%, a decrease of 8.5 percentage points compared to 13.4% in 2021
- Census of approximately 6,650 compared to 6,850 in 2021
- Ended the fiscal year with $184.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $86.4 million in debt on the balance sheet, representing debt under the Company’s senior secured term loan, convertible term loan and capital leases
- Due to the inherent uncertainty and open timeline around sanction release, we will not provide forward looking guidance for fiscal year 2023.
