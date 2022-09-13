Taboola announces cost restructuring program, expects to cut opex by $50M

Sep. 13, 2022 4:22 PM ETTaboola.com Ltd. (TBLA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Taboola Cannes 2018

Francois Durand/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Taboola (NASDAQ:TBLA) on Tuesday announced a cost restructuring program to ensure profitable growth and free cash flow in 2023 and beyond.
  • TBLA expects this program to reduce operating expenses by $50M in 2023, with a significant portion translating to improved adj. EBITDA and free cash flow.
  • The program includes restructuring teams primarily in lower priority activities, which will result in ~6% overall reduction of global headcount.
  • TBLA will trim an additional $23M from 2023 discretionary expense budgets and reduce capex by an additional $15M in 2023.
  • The program is expected to be largely completed by year-end.
  • TBLA also reaffirmed its Q3 guidance and projected over $152M in 2022 adj. EBITDA.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.