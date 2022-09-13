Evolution Petroleum Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.03, revenue of $42.02M beats by $3.88M
Sep. 13, 2022 Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM)
- Evolution Petroleum press release (NYSE:EPM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $42.02M (+206.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.88M.
- Increased production in the current quarter by 34% over the third quarter ended March 31, 2022 to an average of 7,451 net barrels of oil equivalent per day.
- Increased Adjusted EBITDA by 76% over the prior quarter to $21.7 million.
- Announced a $25 million share repurchase program to be funded from operating cash flow;
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share payable September 30, 2022, a 20% increase over the $0.10 per common share dividend paid in the current quarter.
