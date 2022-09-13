Industrial stocks have worst day since June 2020 after inflation runs hot

Sep. 13, 2022

The concept of inflation is increasing. affecting international trade and transportation business in the yellow and red background and transport of the surrounding and cardboard 3d rendering

Phiwath Jittamas/iStock via Getty Images

An indicator of movements for industrial stocks on Tuesday fell the most since June 11, 2020, after a report showed inflation was higher than estimated.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell 3.8% to $92.25 a share in regular trading. The closing price was the lowest since Sept. 2.

Among the ETF’s top holdings, aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA) plunged 7.2% to $147.31, while chemical maker Dow Inc. (DOW) fell 6% to $47.87.

General Electric (GE) lost about 6% to close at $70.84 a share. Honeywell International (HON) slipped 3.7% to $184.98.

The Consumer Price Index hit 8.3% in August, compared with a consensus forecast for 8.1% and a rate of 8.5% a month earlier. Following the report, the White House on Tuesday issued a statement saying there were signs that inflation was easing.

Comments (4)

