An indicator of movements for industrial stocks on Tuesday fell the most since June 11, 2020, after a report showed inflation was higher than estimated.

The Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLI), whose holdings consist of large-cap industrial companies, fell 3.8% to $92.25 a share in regular trading. The closing price was the lowest since Sept. 2.

Among the ETF’s top holdings, aerospace and defense giant Boeing (BA) plunged 7.2% to $147.31, while chemical maker Dow Inc. (DOW) fell 6% to $47.87.

General Electric (GE) lost about 6% to close at $70.84 a share. Honeywell International (HON) slipped 3.7% to $184.98.

The Consumer Price Index hit 8.3% in August, compared with a consensus forecast for 8.1% and a rate of 8.5% a month earlier. Following the report, the White House on Tuesday issued a statement saying there were signs that inflation was easing.