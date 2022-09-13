Iris Energy reports FY results

Sep. 13, 2022 4:37 PM ETIris Energy Limited (IREN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Iris Energy press release (NASDAQ:IREN): FY Revenue of $59M beats by $0.82M.
  • Shares +5.9%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 was $110.0 million, with no corporate debt held by the Company on its balance sheet.
  • Net Loss After Tax for the period was $419.8 million for the period (vs. Net Loss After Tax of $60.4 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to a one-off non-cash mark-to-market of convertible instruments converted into equity at IPO ($418.7 million impact during the period).

