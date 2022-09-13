O-I Glass raises guidance on stronger price realization; stock rises 5% afterhours
Sep. 13, 2022
- O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) stock rose 4.7% postmarket on Tuesday after the firm raised its 2022 guidance, helped by stronger net price realization and solid operating performance.
- OI now expects adj. EPS of $2.10-$2.25 vs. prior outlook of $2.05-$2.20. Consensus estimate is $2.15.
- The company also raised its outlook for free cash flow in 2022 to at least $200M vs. earlier guidance of ~$175M and maintained adj. free cash flow of ~$400M.
- OI projected Q3 adj. EPS at the high-end or slightly above its outlook of $0.55-$0.60 vs. consensus estimate of $0.58.
- The firm said QTD shipment levels were consistent with expectations of flat to slight volume growth in Q3.
- Following the final resolution of legacy asbestos liabilities, OI completed its $1.5B portfolio optimization program in Aug. with proceeds used to reduce debt and pre-fund expansion initiatives.
