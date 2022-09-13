O-I Glass raises guidance on stronger price realization; stock rises 5% afterhours

Sep. 13, 2022 4:39 PM ETO-I Glass, Inc. (OI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Many glass bottles on a factory conveyor.

Sviatlana Lazarenka/iStock via Getty Images

  • O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) stock rose 4.7% postmarket on Tuesday after the firm raised its 2022 guidance, helped by stronger net price realization and solid operating performance.
  • OI now expects adj. EPS of $2.10-$2.25 vs. prior outlook of $2.05-$2.20. Consensus estimate is $2.15.
  • The company also raised its outlook for free cash flow in 2022 to at least $200M vs. earlier guidance of ~$175M and maintained adj. free cash flow of ~$400M.
  • OI projected Q3 adj. EPS at the high-end or slightly above its outlook of $0.55-$0.60 vs. consensus estimate of $0.58.
  • The firm said QTD shipment levels were consistent with expectations of flat to slight volume growth in Q3.
  • Following the final resolution of legacy asbestos liabilities, OI completed its $1.5B portfolio optimization program in Aug. with proceeds used to reduce debt and pre-fund expansion initiatives.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.