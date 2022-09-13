Onxeo SA GAAP EPS of -€0.11
Sep. 13, 2022 4:40 PM ETOnxeo SA (OXNXF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Onxeo SA press release (OTC:OXNXF): 1H GAAP EPS of -€0.11.
- The Group has not recorded any consolidated revenues for the period ended June 30, 2022.
- At June 30, 2022, the Group's cash position was €26.9 million, compared to €17.9 million euros at December 31, 2021.
- These resources provide the Company with sufficient visibility to carry out its projects, including the expansion of the clinical development of AsiDNA and the continuation of the preclinical development of the OX400 compounds, until Q2 2023.
