Bank of England seen lifting policy rate to 4% by August 2023 - BofA
Sep. 13, 2022 4:44 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Bank of America Securities analyst Ethan Harris on Tuesday has upwardly revised his expectation for the Bank of England's peak benchmark interest rate to 4.0% from 3.25% previously amid looming inflation concerns.
- The BOE is expected to raise its policy rate by another 50 basis points at its upcoming meeting next week and at its two gatherings thereafter, followed by three 25-bp rate hikes in 2023, Harris wrote in a note to clients. That would take the terminal rate to 4.0% by August 2023.
- By comparison, the BOE raised rates by 50bps to 1.75%, representing its largest hike in 27 years as it aims to bring down inflationary pressures.
- ING Economics, similarly, expects the central bank to pursue a 50-bp increase next week, and another such move in November, as "persistent worker supply constraints coupled with only modest signs of reduced hiring demand will provide further ammunition for Bank of England hawks to push ahead with further tightening," it said in a report.
- Previously, (Aug. 17) food prices push U.K. inflation into double-digits and forty-year high.
Comments