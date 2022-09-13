Radiant Logistics reports preliminary Q4 revenue of $398.6M, adj. EPS of $0.40
Radiant Logistics
- Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) on Tuesday announced preliminary results for its Q4 ended June 30, including expected revenue of $398.6M vs. $335.30M consensus and adj. EPS of $0.40 vs. $0.16 consensus.
- The company said the expected results for Q4 were a record.
- RLGT said its preliminary Q4 revenue of $398.6M grew a healthy 54.6% Y/Y.
- "Driven first by the pandemic and associated lockdowns of 2020, we were all reminded of the essential role of transportation and logistics in keeping our economy moving," said RLGT CEO Bohn Crain said.
- "For us, this translated into the opportunity for us to play an active role in the fight against COVID-19," Crain added.
- RLGT said it would be requesting for an extension period with the U.S. SEC for the timely filing of its annual report on form 10-K.
- RLGT stock +5.8% to $7.12 after hours.
