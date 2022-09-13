Regional Management expands operations to Louisiana

Sep. 13, 2022 4:50 PM ETRegional Management Corp. (RM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Regional Management (NYSE:RM) has announced that it has expanded its operations to Louisiana, its 17th U.S. state, with the opening of its first branch in Metairie.
  • The opening further expands Regional Management’s footprint within the southeastern U.S.
  • "Further, the addition of Louisiana to our footprint has enabled us to increase our total addressable market by ~75% since the beginning of the pandemic, and our overall expansion strategy continues to position us well to deliver smart, profitable growth and long-term value to our shareholders.” said Robert W. Beck, President and CEO.

