Why did Aehr Test Systems shares surge almost 14% today? A new contract came in
Sep. 13, 2022 4:59 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) share were rare highlight in tech sector on Tuesday as the semiconductor testing equipment company's shares surged almost 14% after it said it scored a deal from an unnamed new customer.
- In a statement, Aehr (AEHR) said it received a purchase order for its semiconductor wafer test and burn-in systems. The company didn't say who the new customer is, but that it is "a major supplier of silicon carbide devices serving several significant markets including the electric vehicle industry."
- Aehr (AEHR), while small, has made a name of itself with its testing systems gaining traction within the electric vehicle market. The company typically doesn't disclose the names of its customers.
- Wall Street analysts currently have a consensus strong buy rating on Aehr's (AEHR) shares, while Seeking Alpha authors have a hold rating on the company's stock. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market, also has a hold rating on Aehr's (AEHR) shares.
