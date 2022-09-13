Why did Aehr Test Systems shares surge almost 14% today? A new contract came in

Sep. 13, 2022 4:59 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor

Probe Station Used for Testing Silicon Chips and Electronic Devices

Aaron Hawkins/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) share were rare highlight in tech sector on Tuesday as the semiconductor testing equipment company's shares surged almost 14% after it said it scored a deal from an unnamed new customer.
  • In a statement, Aehr (AEHR) said it received a purchase order for its semiconductor wafer test and burn-in systems. The company didn't say who the new customer is, but that it is "a major supplier of silicon carbide devices serving several significant markets including the electric vehicle industry."
  • Aehr (AEHR), while small, has made a name of itself with its testing systems gaining traction within the electric vehicle market. The company typically doesn't disclose the names of its customers.
  • Wall Street analysts currently have a consensus strong buy rating on Aehr's (AEHR) shares, while Seeking Alpha authors have a hold rating on the company's stock. Seeking Alpha's quant system, which historically outperforms the stock market, also has a hold rating on Aehr's (AEHR) shares.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.